9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm timing for Thursday

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Here are today's severe weather elements:



Damaging wind gusts

Large hail

Low end tornado threat

Flash flooding

The key with today's forecast is WHEN it's going to storm and that picture is crystal clear. A lot of what happens today is considered "conditional". What this means is that the afternoon storm development is highly impacted by storms that form in the late morning hours. *IF* we see early afternoon storms, it would rob the atmosphere of energy and make the evening storms weaker and lower the severe weather risk. Or, if not rain develops around midday, the evening storms will pack a punch and thus a more likely chance for severe storms.

Below I'll show you our in house weather model. It's depicting the second scenario of stronger afternoon storms and a more defined line of activity between 3 to 7 p.m. This has been the trend the last few days.

WCPO 4 p.m. storm chance



WCPO 6 p.m. storm chance



WCPO 7 p.m. storm chance



What does all this mean to you and your plans today? Check the radar. Stay weather aware. If you need to get things done outside today, it's better to err before the noon hour. Or, hold off for Friday when there is no threat for rain at all.

Highs will rise to the mid 80s today with a heat index closer to 90.

Friday will be much more comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s and dew points in the low 60s. There's not heat index to calculate tomorrow and it will barely feel sticky.

The dry, mostly sunny weekend forecast is still expected with highs in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Afternoon and evening storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as humid

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Much lower humidity levels

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========