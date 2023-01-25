9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow falling in the Tri-State

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow falls and accumulates across the Tri-State mainly north and west and Cincinnati.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect until 1 p.m. All northern Kentucky counties have been dropped from the winter weather advisory.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter storm warning update



Snow showers took over in the overnight hours and has already accumulated in many communities west of Cincinnati and to the north. This is a very wet, heavy snowfall. Snow showers will continue to fall across the metro area through 7 a.m. leading to difficult travel at times. The worst of our travel conditions will be to the west and to the north where 2-4" of snow (potentially isolated higher amounts) is still likely.

Jennifer Ketchmark 6 a.m. Wednesday



After we get through 8 a.m., a boundary will lift through the area, turning snow back over to rainfall and scattered showers will be on the move for a few hours. This will actually help to speed up the snow melting process.

Jennifer Ketchmark 9 a.m. radar



Jennifer Ketchmark Noon Radar



Isolated showers remain possible into the afternoon timeframe but don't expect much on the radar. Today's high rises to 42.

Temperature cool to 30 tonight and we'll still see some wrap around moisture from this same system. Spotty snow showers are possible and fresh, minor accumulatios cannot be ruled out. This could be a dusting up to 1/2" of snow.

MORNING RUSH

Snow showers

Mixing with rain

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Snow to rain showers

Snow covered roads

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light snow again

Minor accumulations possible

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Overcast, steady temperatures

Spotty, light snow

High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Colder

Low: 24

