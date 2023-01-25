Watch Now
9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow falling in the Tri-State

Additional light snow possible tonight
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Winter storm warning update
Posted at 3:49 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 05:29:00-05

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow falls and accumulates across the Tri-State mainly north and west and Cincinnati.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect until 1 p.m. All northern Kentucky counties have been dropped from the winter weather advisory.

Winter storm warning update

Snow showers took over in the overnight hours and has already accumulated in many communities west of Cincinnati and to the north. This is a very wet, heavy snowfall. Snow showers will continue to fall across the metro area through 7 a.m. leading to difficult travel at times. The worst of our travel conditions will be to the west and to the north where 2-4" of snow (potentially isolated higher amounts) is still likely.

6 a.m. Wednesday

After we get through 8 a.m., a boundary will lift through the area, turning snow back over to rainfall and scattered showers will be on the move for a few hours. This will actually help to speed up the snow melting process.

9 a.m. radar
Noon Radar

Isolated showers remain possible into the afternoon timeframe but don't expect much on the radar. Today's high rises to 42.

Temperature cool to 30 tonight and we'll still see some wrap around moisture from this same system. Spotty snow showers are possible and fresh, minor accumulatios cannot be ruled out. This could be a dusting up to 1/2" of snow.

MORNING RUSH
Snow showers
Mixing with rain
Low: 32

WEDNESDAY
Snow to rain showers
Snow covered roads
High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Light snow again
Minor accumulations possible
Low: 30

THURSDAY
Overcast, steady temperatures
Spotty, light snow
High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Colder
Low: 24

