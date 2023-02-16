9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rounds of storms likely

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of strong showers and storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and very heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today.

TIMELINE:



Now to 6 a.m. - Showers and storms move up from the south, heavy rain develops

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Widespread showers likely for peak morning drive, isolated stronger storms possible

8 a.m. to Noon - Showers lift northeast, possible break in storm activity. Very warm still

Noon to 4 p.m. - Monitoring for new storm development, if storms fire up, severe weather could develop quickly

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Severe storms still possible, again, if they develop, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible

The highest chance for rain is going to be during the morning hours as the warm front lifts and we get our first widespread wave of rain to pass through the Tri-State. Rain will be likely and heavy at times during the peak morning drive and up through 9 a.m. It's after that time that we should get a break in widespread precipitation.

That's where the uncertainties begin and it influences how the rest of the forecast plays out this afternoon. There has been a lot of disagreement in the last 48 hours regarding rain timing this afternoon and that remains a problem this morning. Some models have storm redeveloping in the 1-4 p.m. timeframe and a few others don't have storms coming through again until 5-8 p.m. That's a large difference. Today is what we call an "active tracking day" for severe weather as we'll basically be monitoring the radar all day long to see when the next round of storms pops.

The afternoon storms will not be as widespread in nature as the morning rain, but they will pack more of a punch as there is more energy to work with and a little spin in the atmosphere. Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Highs will be in the mid 60s today followed by much colder air tonight as temperatures drop to 29 for Friday morning. Friday will be much colder with a high of only 35 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, making it feel even colder during the day.

MORNING RUSH

Showers likely

A few stronger storms

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Showers and storms likely

Some strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Temperatures fall quickly

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 23

