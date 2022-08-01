9 FIRST WARNING: Weather Alert Day for strong afternoon and evening storms

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to threat of strong to severe storms. The best timing and chance for this severe weather will be after 3 p.m.
Monday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the low 70s and I can't rule out a small rain chance because a warm front is moving up through the Ohio Valley. But the majority of us will get through the morning drive with no rainfall.
Heat and humidity builds more quickly today, pushing highs into the upper 80s this afternoon. We should be dry through the noon hour.
But after 3 p.m., showers and storms will be possible and this activity could turn severe. We will have plenty of energy to work with locally. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a "slight risk" of severe storms which includes the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Does this mean storms will pop for everyone at 3 p.m.? No. The better chance for storm development keeps trending closer to 5-6 p.m. to the northwest and then storms moving east/southeast through 11 p.m. But this is definitely a later afternoon and evening event.
Temperatures will stay hot and humid for several days. Tuesday will warm to 88 with a partly cloudy sky along with muggy conditions. Wednesday the high rises to 93, which will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.
Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing another chance for showers and storms to the Ohio Valley.
MORNING RUSH
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy, warm
Low: 70
MONDAY
Afternoon storms likely
Much warmer and more humid
High: 88
MONDAY NIGHT
Spotty shower chances continue
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm and humid
High: 88
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying sticky
Low: 70
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
