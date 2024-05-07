9 FIRST WARNING: Enhanced risk for severe storms Tuesday

We have back to back days with severe storm chances. What you'll find here is a break down of when severe storms are most likely but also when you can let your guard down a little bit.

Tuesday and Wednesday are 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAYS.

Tuesday Morning - The only issue we are looking at this morning is areas of fog. It's warm and muggy and we have plenty of low level moisture. But other than that, you should run into any big weather issues as the sun rises and up to around the noon hour.

Tuesday Afternoon - The first wave of storms arrives around the noon hour or shortly thereafter. This will be from activity to the west, so you'll see it come in on the radar. There should be some energy already available between 12-4 p.m. so don't be surprised if an isolated storm turns strong to severe. But greater levels of energy come in later in the day. We'll warm to 79.

WCPO Tuesday Early Afternoon



**Tuesday Evening** - This is the main time today that we could see severe storms. Specifically we are focusing on 6 to 11 p.m. This is when the energy, CAPE, level is at it's highest today. Very large hail is possible as supercells develop. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms due to the hail potential but also the tornado chance. In their discussion, the chance for "tornadoes, a few strong" will be possible this evening.

WCPO Tuesday Evening Supercells Possible



Wednesday Morning - The sky will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and muggy. The radar should be dry for an easy start to the day.

Wednesday Afternoon - This will be the next window for strong to severe storms. The chance starts as early as 3 p.m. and continues past midnight. The timing on Wednesday's severe storms will come into focus more over the next 12 hours, so check back. But again, we are looking at a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

WCPO Wednesday Severe Threat



MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Warm and muggy

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, midday storms

Strong to severe storms 6-10 p.m.

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Mostly cloudy, warm

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, warm

Afternoon and evening storms likely

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms continue

Some severe

Low: 63

