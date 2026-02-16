9 FIRST WARNING: Dense fog to start the day

Fog is the big story as we head out the door today. The combination of melting snow and rain on Sunday has left our area with a lot of low-lying moisture. That fog won't dissipate with sunrise today, instead it will take hours to dissipate. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for our entire area until 11 a.m.

Eventually, the sky will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures also increase today, rising to 55 degrees. The average for mid-February is closer to 44 degrees so this is well above average and it's not the only day this week we'll experience mild air.

Tuesday will be another warm day that has us thinking more spring thoughts! Temperatures warm to 60 tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be another day with a jump in temperatures, warming to 66 that afternoon. Breezy winds from the southwest will bring in warmth during the day. The record high on Wednesday is 68 degrees from 1948!

Also happening on Wednesday will be the return of rainfall and potentially a few thunderstorms. A cold front is set to move through our area on Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms with it.

While this warm air will be with us for the entire work week, it won't be around next week. The weather pattern is shifting back to colder temperatures next week.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog

Chilly

Low: 35

MONDAY

Fog until midday

Turning partly cloudy

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer again

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 52

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

