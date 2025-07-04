4th of July forecast and fireworks outlook

Happy 4th of July!

The sky will be clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. It's still not overwhelmingly humid, so the morning hours are quite pleasant. Temperatures will climb quickly today, warming to 91 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny. Dew points are still in the mid 60s; this will create a heat index of 92 to 94 this afternoon.

By 8 p.m., temperatures start to slowly cool as the sun angle gets lower. At 8 p.m., we'll be around 87. Then at 9 p.m., we are cooling to 85, and by 10 p.m., a more pleasant 81 degrees. The sky will be clear for fireworks!

An air quality alert has also been issued for Friday and Saturday for the Cincinnati metro area.

Saturday will be nearly identical to this forecast. The sky will again be mostly sunny with a high of 92 degrees.

Humidity is set to rise on Sunday. The high of 92 will feel more like 98 to 100 degrees. It's later in the day that isolated storms will be possible as a cold front gets closer to the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer, a little humid

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and a little humid

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Hot and humid

Mostly sunny, late day storm chance

High: 92

