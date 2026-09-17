3rd day above 90 degrees, small rain chances

It's now day 3 of our heat wave and thankfully the last day we'll be above 90 degrees.

Temperatures start in the mid 70s with very muggy conditions. The sky is partly cloudy. We'll warm to 88 by noon and then up to 93 degrees by 4 p.m. The heat index is expected to hit 100 degrees as well, just like Wednesday afternoon. Rain doesn't look like it will be an issue today.

Spotty showers will develop tonight and rain be around for the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures start in the low 70s. This is a cold front moving through the Ohio Valley and it puts an end to the 90 degree stretch. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s and the sky will be partly cloudy. Humidity levels will decrease as well.

WCPO Friday morning showers

Friday night football and Oktoberfest activities look good to go on Friday evening. But Saturday and Sunday will not be rain-free. We'll see the chance for spotty showers and storms late in the day Saturday and then again on Sunday afternoon with more spotty storms. Highs will be around 86-88 degrees this weekend.

WCPO Friday night football forecast

The good news is, neither day looks like a washout. But with such a big outdoor event, you'll want to keep an eye to the sky or check a radar app from time to time. Hit-or-miss rain chances continue through Tuesday next week.

WCPO Oktoberfest Saturday

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Still warm and humid

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 69

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