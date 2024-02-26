20 degrees above normal today

This is going to be one of those forecasts that we remember for days to come! It's going to be warm and sunny.

Temperatures start in the low 40s this morning under a clear sky. Temperatures warm quickly today, pushing to the low 60s by noon and then to the upper 60s by 4 p.m.

The forecast stays dry tonight as we only cool to 54 degrees.

Rain chances return on Tuesday but it won't be a washout. And we'll still warm to the upper 60s. It looks like our best chance for rain on Tuesday is right around midday with some scattered showers. But any rain chance beyond that is just isolated for the rest of the day.

Tuesday night is when we are most likely to see showers and storms and possibly severe weather. A line of storms will pass through the Tri-State overnight with higher wind gusts, some large hail and a low end threat for a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms.

WCPO Tuesday night storms



Showers will be around for Wednesday morning and then we dry out with highs in the low 60s.

Colder air spills in for Thursday with a high of only 42 degrees and mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 42

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Cloudy, warm

Spotty showers midday

High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Severe storms possible

Low: 51

