2 big systems this week but does it mean snow?

We are looking at an active pattern this week with two major storm systems crossing the country.

Our Monday forecast will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 42 degrees.

The first big weather maker of the week will be coming out the southwest tonight and into Tuesday's forecast. This will mainly lead to rain in the Tri-State overnight but there is the chance for a wintry mix with some light snow possible to the northwest where temperatures are colder. Even if you do see a little snow, it will be melted by rain and rising temps on Tuesday.

WCPO Monday night setup



Tuesday is likely to be rainy and breezy. It will basically rain all day as highs rise to 50 degrees. We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph. In all, up to 1" of rain is possible.

WCPO Tuesday Rain



As this system exits, temperatures will fall and winds stay breezy. We should see some light snow falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but any accumulation should be little to none. Wednesday stays very breezy with winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph and a high of only 35 degrees.

The next system coming in this week is starting Friday and into Saturday. Much like the system coming in tonight, rain is the main story as this starts on Friday. We could see some snow wrapping in behind the low on Saturday with windy conditions again. But it's hard to say if we'll see anything sticking at this point.

