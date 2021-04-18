Watch
Yankees' Jay Bruce, 34, to retire after Sunday's game

John Minchillo/AP
New York Yankees' Jay Bruce, left, hits a two-run single off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tim Mayza during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jay Bruce
Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 13:04:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce is retiring after the New York Yankees’ game against Tampa Bay. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before New York played the Rays. The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder.

He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee. Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game.

He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 seasons. He previously played for Cincinnati, the New York Mets, Cleveland, Seattle and Philadelphia.

