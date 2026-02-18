VIDEO: U.S. House Oversight Democrats spoke after deposing Les Wexner

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee held a press conference on Wednesday in Central Ohio after deposing retail billionaire Les Wexner about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The billionaire behind the retail empire that once blanketed shopping malls with names such as Victoria's Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch is telling members of Congress that he was “duped by a world-class con man” — close financial adviser Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner also is denying knowing about the convicted sex offender's crimes or participating in Epstein's abuse of girls and young women.

“I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide,” the 88-year-old retired founder of L Brands said in a statement submitted to the House Oversight Committee before his interview Wednesday. Democrats had subpoenaed him after the latest release of Justice Department documents about Epstein raised new questions about Wexner’s relationship with the well-connected financier.

In an unusual move, the lawmakers traveled to Wexner's home in New Albany, Ohio, for the interview.

Wexner, in his statement, described himself as a philanthropist, community builder and grandfather who always strove “to live my life in an ethical manner in line with my moral compass.” He said he was eager “to set the record straight” about his ties with Epstein and dispel "outrageous untrue statements and hurtful rumor, innuendo, and speculation" that have shadowed him.

As one of Epstein’s most prominent former friends, Wexner has spent years answering for their decades-long association. In court documents, prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Wexner was one of the men Epstein trafficked her to.

Wexner has denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein's crimes and says he never met Giuffre. He told L Brands investors in 2019 that he was embarrassed that he ever got close to someone “so sick, so cunning, so depraved.”

Wexner has never been charged with any crimes in connection with Epstein.

Wexner's name appears more than 1,000 times in the Epstein files, which his spokesperson said is not unexpected given their long-running ties. The documents shed new light on his relationship to Epstein, which ended bitterly after Wexner and his wife Abigail learned that he had been stealing from them.

