Police tear down encampment at Wayne State University

Wayne State University campus police and the Detroit Police Department raided an encampment at the university early Thursday morning.

This comes after Wayne State University transitioned to remote classes earlier this week "until further notice" because of an encampment on campus.

A university spokesman told Scripps News Detroit that university administration has asked demonstrators to remove their tents several times.

Police moving in on campus protest

Ali Hassan, who represents WSU Students for Justice in Palestine, told us earlier this week he believes the university's shift to remote learning means the administration is taking notice.

“The reason that they went remote is because we have put pressure on them," he said.

Protesters are demanding that university administration call to divest from weapons-manufacturing companies, publish a full disclosure of investments, and issue a statement calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Scripps News Detroit was there live when the raid happened. Reporter Peter Maxwell witnessed at least four people being taken into custody. Wayne State University declined to comment on the situation.

This is a developing story.

This story was originally published by Peter Maxwell and Kellen Voss at Scripps News Detroit.