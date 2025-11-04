Flights halted at Reagan National amid apparent security issue

Flight operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are temporarily halted due to an apparent security issue.

"All flight operations are being held at Reagan National while passengers on a United Airlines flight are being offloaded and bussed to the terminal," the airport said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

The Federal Aviation Administration said a ground stop is in effect until at least 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

United Airlines referred all questions to the FBI, which said it is limiting responses to the media during the government shutdown.

“During the current lapse in appropriations, FBI operations are directed toward national security, violations of federal law, and essential public safety functions,” the bureau said in an emailed statement to Scripps News. “Media inquiries outside of these functions will be considered when the lapse in appropriations ends.”

