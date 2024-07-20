Watch Now
Erica Wheeler misses All Star Skills Challenge with flight issues, teammate Mitchell replaces her

The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement.
Erica Wheeler missed the All-Star skills challenge because of flight issues. The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. (Scripps News)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell leaps to the basket to take a shot as Dallas Wings' Teaira McCowan
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler in the WNBA All Star Skills Challenge competition.

Wheeler wasn't able to get to Phoenix because of the faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday and delayed flights.

The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. She said in a tweet that Pacers CEO Mel Raines tried to get her a charter flight to the All Star festivities, but nothing was available on short notice.

RELATED STORY | Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record in final game before first All-Star appearance

Mitchell has never participated in the skills challenge, but was part of the 3-point contest last year. She'll join Phoenix's Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, Connecticut's Marina Mabrey and Atlanta's Allisha Gray in the event.

“I’m excited about it,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know how I’ll do compared to Erica, but for her, I’ll make sure I hold it down, keep the Fever organization going in trying to win this thing, and have fun with it.”

The winner of the contest receives $2,575 from the league, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but they will also get $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership with the WNBA.

