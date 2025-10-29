U.S. National Steinholding Championship to take place in Cincinnati during Christkindlmarkt

CINCINNATI — It's time to break out your steins, but not for Oktoberfest — the U.S. National Steinholding Championship Finals are coming to Cincinnati.

The U.S. Steinholding Association (USSA), the Cincinnati Regional Sports Commission (CRSC) and Moerlein Lager House announced Wednesday a multi-year partnership involving bringing the championship finals to the Queen City.

The championship will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, beneath the Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt Festival Tent at Moerlein Lager House. The free event is kicking off the opening weekend of the 2025 Christkindlmarkt at Small Riverfront Park.

The Steinholding Championship finals will take place in Cincinnati from 2025 to 2027 under the new partnership.

Jim Banko, the commissioner for the USSA, said Cincinnati has "one of the nation's most passionate Steinholding communities."

The USSA began in 2015, and November's championships mark the inaugural finals for the group. The finals will bring out the top Steinholders from across the country and the men's and women's winners will each take home $4,000.

Ben Huffman, executive director of the CRSC, said the event "embodies what makes Cincinnati special."

"We're proud to bring a national championship to the riverfront that combines athleticism, German-American culture and family fun," Huffman said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he's "thrilled" to welcome the U.S. Steinholding Championships to the city.

"Events like this not only bring top-tier heritage that is such an important part of Cincinnati's identity," he said. "This championship perfectly reflects the community, tradition and spirit that make our city unique."

Moerliein Lager House's founder, Greg Hardman, said the Fest Tent where the championships will be held will also have live music, food and bear, as well as holiday magic.

Here's the full event schedule for Saturday, Nov. 22:



10 a.m. to Noon — Volksmarch Walk

Noon to 2 p.m. — Bayern Games with Those German Guys

2-3 p.m. — Ceremonial Keg Tapping

2-4 p.m. — Celebrity Steinholding Challenge with local Cincinnati personalities

4-6 p.m. — U.S. National Steinholding Championship Finals with women's and men's rounds

6-7 p.m. — Awards Ceremony and DJ Dance Party

7-10 p.m. — Live music from Snideley Whiplash

You can click here to get the full details about the 2025 Christkindlmarkt.

You can also click here for more details about the U.S. National Steinholding Championship Finals.