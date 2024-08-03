Two vehicle crash closes down portion of Columbia Parkway Saturday evening

CINCINNATI — A two-vehicle crash has closed Columbia Parkway Saturday evening.

The crash, involving a sedan and a motorcycle occurred around 5 p.m. Police closed Columbia Parkway in both the Eastbound and Westbound directions between Kemper Road and the Big Mac Bridge.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, and even if more vehicles were involved. A WCPO crew on scene could only see the motorcycle and sedan.

Use caution when heading towards, or away, from downtown this evening as extra large crowds are expected for both the Luke Combs concert and our hometown Reds taking on the San Francisco Giants.