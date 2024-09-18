ODOT: Westbound lanes of Norwood Lateral scheduled to reopen this weekend

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Norwood Lateral is scheduled to fully reopen this weekend, the Ohio Department of Transportation said in an update.

ODOT said crews will begin removing barricades and other traffic control devices on the Lateral's westbound lanes starting at 7 p.m. Friday, with all lanes being fully open to traffic at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The news comes weeks after the project on OH-562 was initially scheduled to end in late August. At the time, ODOT said weather and "unforeseen issues" led to delays.

ODOT said crews will still be finishing some smaller projects, like painting or sealing concrete, but those will only cause intermittent, one-lane closures. The bulk of the work — rehabilitating the mainline bridges over Paddock Road, Reading Road and Ross Avenue — is finished.

Eastbound lanes of the Lateral were shut down for construction in early March. Those lanes reopened May 28, a few days earlier than expected.

All work is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.