CFD: 3 hospitalized after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge; All lanes remain closed

CINCINNATI — All lanes of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge are shut down after a crash that resulted in a car being lifted on top of the barrier.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said one person was rescued from the crash, with three people in total taken to UC Medical Center. One person is in critical condition, CFD said.

Video of the scene shows a car on top of the barrier next to the southbound lane.

Both fire officials and Cincinnati police said the bridge would be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

