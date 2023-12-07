Watch Now
CFD: 3 hospitalized after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge; All lanes remain closed

Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:42:58-05

CINCINNATI — All lanes of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge are shut down after a crash that resulted in a car being lifted on top of the barrier.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said one person was rescued from the crash, with three people in total taken to UC Medical Center. One person is in critical condition, CFD said.

Video of the scene shows a car on top of the barrier next to the southbound lane.

Both fire officials and Cincinnati police said the bridge would be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

