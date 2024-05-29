Central Parkway to shut down temporarily for bridge demolition

CINCINNATI — A stretch of Central Parkway will shut down in June due to the demolition of a bridge connecting CUF to West End, the City of Cincinnati announced Wednesday.

Central Parkway will be shut down between West McMillan and Ravine streets so crews can remove the overhead span of the Brighton Approach Bridge, which connects W McMicken Avenue to Central Avenue.

The closure goes into effect at overnight Friday into Saturday, June 1 at midnight and remains in place until 5 a.m. Monday, June 3.

Any drivers on Central Parkway will be diverted to West McMicken Avenue, McMillan and Ravine streets, as well as Brighton Place. Despite the closures, there will be access to home and businesses along the stretch of Central Parkway.

After the couple days of complete closure, all four lanes of Central Parkway will reopen to traffic. Beginning Monday, June 10, traffic will be shifted to the north side of the roadway and reduced to one lane in each direction. Throughout this, both bike lanes will remain open.

Traffic will remain open via one lane in each direction throughout the end of the Bright Approach Bridge project, except for several weekends in early 2025 when there will be crane-assisted construction.

The sidewalk along the south side of Central Parkway will close June 10 and remain closed through the end of 2024. The sidewalk on the north side will remain open through early October, then it will close for the remainder of the bridge project.

After the bridge is demolished, an $8 million replacement bridge will be built. The city said it will feature access for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. The new bridge will also have increased clearance for vehicles driving underneath.