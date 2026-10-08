BLINK prompts street closures in downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A number of streets in Over-the-Rhine and downtown Cincinnati will be closed for BLINK this weekend.

Central Parkway near TQL Stadium will be closed for tonight’s opening ceremony.

Then Friday through Sunday, several streets, including portions of Vine, Race, Elm and Main, will close nightly from 7 until 11.

There are also closures across the river in Covington, including the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Keep in mind, some streets are already closed, and additional restrictions are possible throughout the weekend.

For more information, go to Road Closures | BLINK | A Festival of Light & Art | Cincinnati, Ohio | October 8-11, 2026.