All northbound lanes of I-75 beyond Norwood Lateral reopen after unsafe light pole causes closure

Posted at 8:12 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 08:22:57-04

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened beyond the Norwood Lateral after an unsafe light pole caused a closure.

The shut down happened just after 7:30 a.m., and the highway reopened around 8:15 a.m.

CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said there was a light pole in "extreme danger" of falling down on top of all lanes of traffic on I-75.

It's unclear how or if crews were able to repair the light pole in the 45 minutes or so of shut down.

