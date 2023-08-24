All northbound lanes of I-75 beyond Norwood Lateral reopen after unsafe light pole causes closure

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened beyond the Norwood Lateral after an unsafe light pole caused a closure.

The shut down happened just after 7:30 a.m., and the highway reopened around 8:15 a.m.

CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said there was a light pole in "extreme danger" of falling down on top of all lanes of traffic on I-75.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 NB near Norwood Lateral is closed due to debris in the road. Officers have officially blocked off the interstate. @WCPO #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/7oSGdvv6gy — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) August 24, 2023

It's unclear how or if crews were able to repair the light pole in the 45 minutes or so of shut down.