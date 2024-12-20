Crash involving semi, Norwood police cruiser on northbound I-71 sends 2 to hos, dispatchers say

NORWOOD, Ohio — A crash involving a semi-truck and Norwood police cruiser shut down all northbound lanes of I-71 for around an hour Thursday night, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

ODOT first reported a crash on northbound I-71 near Smith Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said a car crashed into a stalled semi on the interstate. Dispatchers later confirmed at least four vehicles, including a cruiser from the Norwood Police Department, were involved in the crash. The cruiser was heavily damaged, dispatchers said.

The officer and another driver were taken to local hospitals. One person was taken to Jewish Hospital while another was taken to UC Medical Center. An officer at the scene told our crews both were expected to be OK.

Officials were later able to reopen one lane of traffic.