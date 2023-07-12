Watch Now
'Short-term pain for long-term gain': Major construction project closes busy NKY roadway for days

$60 million double crossover diamond interchange construction project now underway
Thousands of drivers in Northern Kentucky could be impacted by a major construction project. Work on the double cross over diamond interchange started Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The goal is to replace the current Richwood Road and I-71/75 interchange to improve safety and reduce congestion.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 12, 2023
RICHWOOD, Ky. — Thousands of drivers in Northern Kentucky will be impacted by a major construction project this week.

Work on the double crossover diamond interchange in Richwood started Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and will last until next week. The goal is to replace the current Richwood Road and I-71/75 interchange to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) describes the project as "short-term pain for long-term gain."

A double crossover diamond interchange is designed to cut down on the chances of head-on-collisions by eliminating left turns made against ongoing traffic, eliminating two railroad crossings by constructing an overpass railroad bridge and adding a roundabout.

The project is expected to cost around $60 million. KYTC said the biggest impacts will be from July 11 through July 17, a multi-day period where the interchange is completely closed to traffic.

"Once this five day closure takes place, once it's done, the interchange will be in its final configuration. Traffic will be moving through it," KYTC Public Information Officer Jake Ryle said. "That being said, the project is not completed yet. There still is work to be done on that interchange as well as on nearby intersections and some the side streets."

All traffic should be moving through the interchange by 5 a.m. on July 17. KYTC said drivers should still expect construction in the area until November.

Here's a look at what the final traffic flow will look like once the project is complete:

If you don't want to deal with all of the construction, you do have some detour options.

You can take U.S. 42 to Mount Zion to the interstate. You can also take Dixie Highway to Mount Zion depending on which direction you are coming from.

