OSHP: Police pursuit ends on I-71 in Mason, shutting down traffic for some time

Posted at 3:28 PM, Nov 06, 2023
MASON, Ohio — A police pursuit ended on I-71 in Mason, shutting down both the northbound and southbound lanes for some time Monday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pursuit ended on the interstate near S.R. 741/Kings Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Monday. Traffic cameras showed multiple police cruisers in the median.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed during the incident. One hour later, all lanes were reopened.

OSHP said it remains an active incident. It is unclear at this time where the pursuit began and what police departments are involved.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

