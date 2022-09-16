I-75 NB shut down at the cut-in-the-hill due to 4-vehicle crash, expect major delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — Expect an extreme delay this morning if you are traveling from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati via the Brent Spence Bridge.

According to Kenton County Dispatch, all northbound lanes are shut down after a four-vehicle crash near the West 5th Street exit in Covington.

Expect a delay of more than an hour.

Traffic is currently backed up all the way through the Buttermilk Pike exit.

Police have not said how long the highway will be closed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.