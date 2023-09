TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Westbound I-275 is shut down in Northern Kentucky near the Taylor Mill Road exit.

The road was closed around 1:30 p.m. due to an unidentified "HAZMAT spill", according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The spill is causing a miles-long backup. No timetable has been announced to clean up the spill and reopen the roadway.

