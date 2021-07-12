AAA: High gas prices across Tri-State show no sign of letting up

CINCINNATI — Gas prices have risen across the Tri-State to seven-year highs, and a report from AAA said prices aren't going down any time soon.

The report from AAA said rising crude oil prices and high demand are the reasons the national average cost of a gallon of gasoline to rise to $3.25 in July. This would be the most expensive gas Americans have seen since 2014.

"We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached," Jeanette McGee, a AAA spokesperson, said. "As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.”

The rise in prices has some people rethinking their summer travels.

"My travel might get less," Vicki Adkins, from Boone County, Ky., said. "I mean, we can't afford to travel at that point."

"Families are already struggling coming out of COVID a year-and-a-half being in," Dany Ortiz, a traveler from Columbus, Ohio, said. "You have to, don't eat here or don't buy this so that you can make that plan to travel. So it always takes from something else, right?"

If you are traveling this summer, you can save money by taking advantage of gas reward programs, like Kroger Fuel Points.

