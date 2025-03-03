CPD: Boy seriously injured after being hit by a car in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver in Queensgate, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday near the Linn Street and W. 8th Street intersection.

According to CPD, the boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with a serious injury.

Police have not released the boy's age and identity.

Part of the roadway on W. 8th Street is temporarily closed while officers investigate.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.