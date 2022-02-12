Cincinnati announces road closures ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI — No Super Bowl tickets, no problem. Cincinnati is expecting thousands of Bengals fans downtown and at The Banks Sunday to watch the big game.

To accommodate bigger crowds, the city announced multiple road closures starting early Sunday morning. The following streets will be closed as early as 6 a.m.:

Freedom Way

Ted Berry Way

Elm Street south of Second Street

Race Street south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)

After the game, the following streets will also close:

Race Street between Third Street and Second Street

Walnut Street between Third Street and Second Street

The city said all roads will be closed "until determined safe to reopen." Game Dey at The Banks will take place from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Cincinnati said fans who are looking for more family-friendly watch parties can go to Fountain Square from 1-11 p.m. Sunday. There will be ice skating, bumper cars, pregame music and free face painting. Newport on the Levee is hosting a watch party on the other side of the river.

For more information on Super Bowl events in the Tri-State, click here.

