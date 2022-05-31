Bridge repair shuts down I-471 ramp to U.S. 50 for 30 days

CINCINNATI — Drivers taking I-471 into Cincinnati will not be able to get off at the U.S. 50/Third Street exit this June.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the I-471 ramp to westbound U.S. 50/Third Street will be closed for 30 days, starting June 1, for scheduled bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured via I-71, S.R. 562 and I-75.

Complete General Construction Co. will work on expansion joints, parapet transition reconstruction and approach pavement correction as part of the 2.2 million project. Work is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

A separate bridge rehabilitation project along U.S. 50 will close the right lane and shoulder of eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 6 through Monday, June 13. Then, the left lane will be closed in each direction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, July 5.

The project, focused on two bridges over Heekin Avenue and the westbound ramp to Eastern Avenue, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. Work will include steel painting, lighting, substructure repairs, guardrails and railing.

For more information on road work and closures, click here.

READ MORE

Take a look inside NKY's Ovation as construction progresses toward late 2022 opening

Covington’s ‘largest ever public project’ moving forward at former IRS site

'It's the place to be': Hamilton leaders announce $300+ million development across from Spooky Nook