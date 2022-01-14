Before you go: Bengals game road closures, traffic updates

CINCINNATI — To ensure fans are in their seats before kickoff, the Cincinnati Police Department released road closures ahead of Saturday's Wild Card game.

For those who are visiting the city for the first time, police said digital signs near highway exits will direct drivers toward Paul Brown Stadium and nearby parking lots. Freedom Way will be closed from Joe Nuxhall Way to Vine on game day. Drivers will be able to cross Freedom Way onto Vine to gain access to the hotel.

After the game, CPD said all of Freedom Way will be closed due to the influx of fans walking from the stadium to the Banks.

Anyone using rideshare apps will be picked up and dropped off on Second Street from Elm to Main.

The Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

