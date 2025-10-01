New bar, restaurant to bring Tokyo nightlife, Japanese pizza to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new bar and restaurant set to open in Covington is blending Japanese nightlife with pizza.

Tokyo Pie, opening Wednesday, Oct. 8, will offer an array of craft cocktails alongside Japanese-inspired pizzas.

The restaurant and bar, located directly next to Agave & Rye at 633 Madison Avenue, is helmed by Epic Brands, which also runs the aforementioned Agave & Rye, Cowboy Sally's in Liberty Township, Son of a Butcher Steakhouse and more.

Guests won't find typical pizzas like cheese or meat lovers at Tokyo Pies, which reimagines pizza through a Japanese lens — meaning umami-driven flavors.

"Tokyo Pie is about breaking the rules of flavor and experience," said Yavonne Sarber, CEO and founder of Epic Brands.

All pizzas at Tokyo Pie will be created with 72-hour cold-fermented dough and will feature toppings such as miso cream, wagyu sausage, bonito flakes, shiso and more.

There will be several signature pizzas as well, such as the Tokyo Flame with crispy pepperoni, umami red sauce, toasted bene seeds and honey chili or the Sōsēji with Snake River Farms wagyu sausage, blistered shishito peppers and crispy garlic.

Provided by Epic Brands

Other than pizzas, Tokyo Pie will also have hand pies, which are inspired by Japanese street food, and several different crust dips like miso buffalo, mirin bleu cheese and yuzu ranch.

Outside of food, Tokyo Pie has several Japanese-inspired signature cocktails, which all come with their own dramatic presentations, according to owners. The menu also includes frozen cocktails, sake-based drinks and other options.

Some of the signature drinks include the Golden Matcha, which includes Suntory Vodka Haku, matcha syrup, coconut cream, honey, strawberry, gold leaf and togarashi, and the Midnight Kyoto, with Suntory Whisky Toki, black sesame, simple syrup and angostura bitters.

Provided by Epic Brands

While guests enjoy their food and drinks, they'll also get a glimpse into the world of Japanese nightlife. The bar will have a Tokyo-inspired mural, as well as giant LED walls that will stream international DJ sets, as well as games from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky sports teams.

"We set out to create a place where Covington can feel the pulse of Tokyo nightlife — every bite, every sip, every moment designed to feel electric," Sarber said.

After its grand opening, Tokyo Pie will be open seven days per week:



Monday — 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday — 4-11 p.m.

Wednesday — 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday through Friday — 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday — 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday — 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

You can click here to learn more about Tokyo Pie and see its full menu.