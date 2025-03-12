The 9 biggest wastes of money at the grocery store

Everyone wants to save money on their monthly grocery bill, so it's essential to avoid common money-wasting traps at the supermarket.

Kayla Pasquale, a registered dietitian who loves finding great deals, said she sees people waste money at the grocery store simply by opting for convenience.

Expensive precut vegetables

"Trying to avoid some of the precut, prepackaged fruits and vegetables can definitely help with savings," she said.

Pasquale said whole lettuce, broccoli, and carrots offer significant savings compared to precut, ready-to-eat versions.

She also recommends opting for larger bags of produce you'll use over time, such as a bag of Idaho potatoes for less than $5.

"Potatoes are such a value in a bag," she said.

Markups on prepackaged produce items are "almost double with some of the salad bags and cut fruit," she added.

Watch as our experts show some of the biggest money-wasters in the supermarket:

Grocery wastes of money that can bust your budget

Sneaky small snacks

Store-bought snacks can be convenient but are often marked up in price. Pasquale suggests skipping the small, prepackaged versions of nuts and trail mix and making your own instead.

"Buy in bulk and make your own versions," she said.

The same applies to single-serve yogurt cups or individually wrapped protein bars, according to Danny Jensen, managing editor of the site Cheapism.

Instead of buying individually wrapped crackers or cookies, portion out the full-size versions yourself.

“Whether it's in little snack bags or containers," Jensen said. "It feels like, ‘Oh, it's another step,’ but I think if you designate a day or time, it makes it easier.”

Say no to non-food items

Jensen also suggests crossing some nonfood items off your grocery list, such as paper plates or diapers, which are often cheaper per unit at warehouse stores or in bulk online.

"Over-the-counter medications, batteries, toilet paper, or paper towels," he said. "They just tend to be a little bit more at the grocery store."

According to Cheapism, here are five other money wasters to avoid at the grocery store:



Frozen fruit

Bottled water

Packaged dips

Precut cheese

Bulk items you'll never use

Pricey name brands

For the final tip, Jensen encourages shoppers to choose generic brands over name-brand products.

"Some places, it's actually produced by the same company," he said. "It's just packaged with the store brand label."

Jensen recommends store brands for categories like spices, frozen foods, and cereals.

"Things that are not going to fluctuate in flavor too much," he said.

Pasquale added that a little effort can cut grocery costs in half, especially during times of inflation.

"Definitely, if we can, buy larger items or items that are not wrapped in plastic," she said.

And that way, you don't waste your money.

