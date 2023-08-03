Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Miss Americana adds three more shows in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It is not the end of an era.

Tri-State Swifties listen up! You may get another chance to see Taylor Swift live, but you are going to have to wait a while.

The music goddess just announced another leg of the U.S. portion of The Eras Tour. And while she's not coming back to the Queen City, Swift will be playing three shows in Indianapolis.

The shows aren't until the first weekend of November 2024. She will be at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 1, 2 and 3. The superstar made the announcement on social media Thursday.

This means the thousands of Tri-State fans that didn't get the chance to see Swift this summer may have their "Wildest Dreams" come true. Indianapolis is just a short drive from most of the Tri-State.

Verified fan presale is happening now on Ticketmaster's website. Click here to get in line to register.

Swift played two sold out shows at Paycor Stadium earlier this summer, bringing a massive economic impact to the region.

Molly Schramm Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium on Friday, June 30



On Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, hotel occupancy hit 98% in downtown Cincinnati and 92% in Hamilton County, according to Smith Travel Research, which is used by Visit Cincy.

"Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with," said Julie Calvert, president and CEO of Visit Cincy. "The economic impact Swift creates is staggering, as fans travel from far and wide to attend concerts, filling hotels, restaurants, and local attractions. Swift's influence on tourism is a testament to her ability to captivate audiences and drive economic growth."

Swift has just a few shows left on the 2023 U.S. leg of The Eras Tour. Her last show is scheduled for August 9 in Los Angeles. After that, she's heading to Mexico, South America, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Europe.

When she returns to the U.S. in the fall of 2024, she will head to Miami and New Orleans before stopping in Indianapolis.

After that, she's heading to Toronto for six shows. If you can't get Indianapolis tickets, driving form Cincinnati to Toronto takes about eight hours. It might be worth it depending on how much you want to see Tay Tay.

