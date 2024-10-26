Taft High School goes viral on TikTok with staff member appreciation video for football team's Senior Day

CINCINNATI — Taft High School went viral on TikTok last week with a heart-warming teacher appreciation video.

Athletic Director Austin Gullett shared a video showing what the football team's seniors did in honor of the Senators' "Senior Day" on Oct. 19.

"In honor of Senior Day tomorrow, our senior football players chose one staff member who has had a positive impact on their life to wear their jersey to the game tomorrow afternoon," Gullett wrote in the TikTok's caption.

The video shows each senior handing their jersey to their chosen staff member, with some of the honorees getting emotional.

"I was really hoping you would pick me," one staff member responded after receiving a jersey.

"Oh really?" another staff member replied. "Thank you. This is humbling."

Watch the full video:

"From security to teacher to administrators, no matter the title you hold, you never know who you can make an impact on," Gullet wrote in the caption. "Every day we come to work is an opportunity to make an impact & these staff members have changed these young men's lives for the better!"

The more than two-minute-long video has amassed more than 10 million views, 1.8 million likes and 22,000 comments, including a comment from the NFL's official TikTok.

"I'm literally crying," one TikTok user commented. "Teachers are so unappreciated. I love this for both the teachers and students."

"As a teacher this melted my heart," another user wrote.

For Senior Day on Oct. 19, the Senators beat the Aiken Falcons 50-0.