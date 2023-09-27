Sycamore Township condo complex fire causes $2 million in damages

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene of a condo complex fire in Sycamore Township early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived before 5 a.m. to the 7200 block of East Galbraith Road for the report of a fire. When they arrived, they were met with heavy flames.

This was the second fire in the building this week. According to Sycamore Township Fire Chief Rob Penny, there was a small fire in the building Tuesday around 3 p.m. There were also electrical contractors working there at the time.

The second floor of the complex has extensive damage. Penny said the entire back of the building collapsed. He said six units were impacted and both fires caused up to $2 million in damage.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started. Neighbors told a WCPO crew on the scene that families evacuated the complex Tuesday due to electrical problems.

Fire crews said they did rescue one orange cat from the building. It is unclear if any other pets are still missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.