State rep. charged with domestic violence had police called for 'physical domestic disturbance' years prior

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Years before Ohio state Rep. Bob Young was charged with domestic violence and assault, law enforcement was called to his home for a "physical domestic disturbance," according to a newly-released report from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Just weeks ago, Young (R-Green) was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on charges related to alleged assaults on his wife and brother in July. Young is charged with one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of assault, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

The 2023 arrest

According to a Summit County Sheriff's Office report, Young was arguing with a friend at his home around 1 a.m. on July 7 when his wife Tina stuck her hand up in front of his face to "stop him from yelling." The lawmaker then grabbed her arm and struck her face with an open hand during the argument, the report states. She threatened to call the police, but Young took her phone and threw it into the pool.

New as of Tuesday, witness statements were released to media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal. One statement, in particular, comes from a woman who allegedly caught Young having an affair and confronted both him and the supposed mistress.

"Things got ugly," according to the witness, as she said Young also hit her in the face that night.

The witness told deputies in her statement that she was nervous for Tina because Young has abused his wife "a lot" over the years.

Affair allegations arose in July, but Young's attorney John Greven ignored any questions.

One hour after the alleged assault, Young's wife arrived at the home of her brother-in-law. She went there to "seek safe haven" with her kids, according to the report.

Young's brother saw the lawmaker pull into the driveway and park in front of his house, the report states. He went outside and told Young that he was not welcome and was not allowed to enter the house. Young then "lowered his shoulder and charged" in an attempt to enter the home without permission, according to authorities.

At the point of initial contact, "a scuffle ensued," according to the report. Young's brother defended himself and pushed back, and the lawmaker went through the glass storm door, the report states. Both men sustained injuries.

Body camera footage shows a shattered glass door and splattered blood after the alleged assault.

The lawmaker said that his "behavior, while not criminal, was inappropriate and out of character."

But newly released records to the Akron Beacon Journal show that the police were called on him for a domestic incident in 2020.

The 2020 incident

A deputy responded to a call at 2:20 a.m. in May of 2020 at the then-Republican candidate’s home in North Canton.

When the deputy arrived, he found Young's wife Tina crying. She didn’t want to speak to the deputy, according to the report.

The deputy reported that he tried to talk to Young, but the now-lawmaker would “not say a word,” and that “Mr. Young refused to answer any questions, opting to smugly stare at the ground.”

Young had scratches on his face, but said he didn’t know how he got them, the incident report states. Tina had no visible injuries but also refused an evaluation.

Only Tina was listed as the victim on the report. She didn't press charges.

A few months later, Young launched an attack ad against his opponent for the Ohio House, accusing Democrat Matt Shaughnessy of being guilty of domestic abuse. The rival has never been charged with any allegation. Once again, no charges were pressed against Young at that time either.

However, Young is being sued by Shaughnessy for lying about him.

"I'm actually saddened to hear of these allegations. Is it ironic that the guy who accused me of being guilty of domestic violence? Absolutely," Shaughnessy said. "But domestic violence always has victims, and my thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Young's family right now."

WCPO's partners at News 5 reached out to Young and his attorney with questions to clarify the 2020 incident but did not hear back.

What's next

Speaker Jason Stephens said he stands by his original statement that Young needs to resign.

The representative has refused to do so.

The General Assembly is currently on summer vacation and isn't set to return until September. Young is currently the chair of the Pensions Committee. It is unclear if he will remain chair this fall, and News 5 has reached out to Stephens to follow up further.

Young will be in court for a pre-trial hearing on his 2023 arrest on Aug. 31.

