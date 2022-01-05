Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Is Back For Winter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays may be over, but seasonal winter beverages are still on the menu at Starbucks!

The coffee chain’s winter menu launched on Jan. 4 and includes the return of the pistachio latte, which debuted last winter and features flavors of sweet pistachio and brown butter. Mixed with espresso and steamed milk, the drink offers up some cozy winter vibes to keep you caffeinated and warm in the cold weather.

If you prefer cold drinks year-round, the pistachio latte can also be ordered iced, or you can grab some other winter-inspired iced drinks if you’re not a fan of pistachio flavors.

Starbucks’ Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso have cozy flavors reminiscent of winter, but are available year-round.

The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines cold coffee and oat milk with espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon, while the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso features espresso and cocoa, shaken together and topped with almond milk and ice.

If you’re a vegetarian or are looking to kick off the year by participating in Meatless Monday, Starbucks is also offering a deal on the coffee chain’s Impossible breakfast sandwich every Monday in January. You’ll be able to get $2 off the meatless breakfast sandwich every Monday in January, through Jan. 31. Made with Impossible plant-based sausage, the sandwich also has a fried egg and cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bun. Starbucks

Dunkin’ has launched its own winter menu, which includes a $2 winter blend coffee, Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte, omelet bites, chive and onion stuffed bagel minis and a Stroopwafel doughnut. The winter blend coffee has notes of gingersnap, and you can get a medium winter blend — hot or iced — for $2 now through Feb. 1. The Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte blends espresso with oat milk and has a brown sugar cookie flavor. New food items include omelet bites in your choice of either bacon and cheddar or egg white and veggie. Or try Dunkin’s mini onion bagels stuffed with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions. The winter menu also offers a Stroopwafel doughnut: a chocolate frosted doughnut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie, which has a layer of caramel between two wafer cookies.

Which winter treats are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.