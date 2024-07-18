Watch Now
Sports

Actions

What's behind the design of the medals for the Paris Olympics?

This year's medals were made with a piece of the Eiffel Tower
Paris Olympics Medals
Christophe Ena/AP
A view of medals for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games after the finishing touches were applied, in the workshops of La Monnaie de Paris.
Paris Olympics Medals
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 18, 2024

For each Olympics, a new medal is designed for the winners.

This year for the Paris Olympics, the medals nod to France and some of the most iconic parts of the country.

The medals themselves will be set with a piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower, which has been conserved during reconstruction and renovation efforts in the past.

The hexagon shape of the medal is a nod to the shape of France, and the back of the medal honors the origin of the Games.

Lines extend outward from the iron piece in the middle, which was designed to symbolize the radiance of the host country and the "shining" athlete performances.

This year’s piece was designed by LVMH jeweler Chaumet, according to the Olympics website. LVMH manages luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior.

So how much gold is in each one? To give you an idea, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 first-place medals both had at least 6 grams in each, according to the Olympic Studies Centre.

The medals vary for each Olympics, and it’s up to the host city’s organizing committee to design them.

Each design has to be approved by the International Olympic Committee and include the Greek goddess of victory, the Olympic emblem, the full name of the Games, and the name of the sport.

These requirements have changed over time. The first-ever medal was designed back in 1896 when the first modern Olympic Games were hosted in Athens, Greece.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26.

@scrippsnews 🥇 Have you ever wondered how much thought goes into designing an Olympic medal? No detail was left out of this year’s design for the #ParisOlympics. Even a piece of the #EiffelTower itself was used for each one. #olympicmedals #news ♬ original sound - Scripps News
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Cincinnati's sled hockey team provides a path forward for vet who lost his leg
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Winton Woods top football player makes verbal college commitment
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!