WBA suspends judge after racist tweets unearthed, turning in controversial scorecard

Boxing judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo has been suspended indefinitely by the World Boxing Association after her past racist tweets came to light and for turning in a controversial scorecard in the Mykal Fox vs. Gabriel Maestre interim welterweight title fight.

In an interview with ESPN, president Gilberto Mendoza said she might be expelled from the WBA for her racist comments, violating the governing body's code of ethics.

According to USA Today, Rizzo meets with Mendoza this week in Miami to discuss her actions.

According to the media outlets, Rizzo turned in a 117-110 scorecard in favor of Maestre on Saturday in Minnesota, despite many people thinking Fox deserved the win in the interim WBA welterweight championship fight after a second-round knockdown.

But Maestre was declared the winner by a unanimous decision victory, with the other judges, judge John Mariano scoring the fight 115-112, and judge David Singh turned in a 114-113 score.

After the bout, tweets from 2020 from the Twitter account @GloriaRizz were unearthed, which Mendoza confirmed to ESPN that the account belonged to Rizzo. Rizzo allegedly made racist tweets against Black celebrities, including Michelle Obama and LeBron James.