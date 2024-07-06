Watch Now
Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson dies in a car crash at 24

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of this year's draft.
Khyree Jackson File
Amanda Loman / AP
Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon.
Khyree Jackson File
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 06, 2024

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in his home state of Maryland overnight Saturday, the team confirmed. He was 24 years old.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of this year's draft.

The Vikings posted multiple statements about Jackson's tragic passing on social media.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team," said Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell. "My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

Jackson played his final season of college football at Oregon. Ducks coach Dan Lanning wrote on X, "I will miss your smile. Great player better person."

Before joining the Ducks, Jackson played two seasons at Alabama.

