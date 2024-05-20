Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'The Kid' Ken Griffey Jr. to drive Corvette E-Ray pace car for 108th Indy 500

Mariners Griffey Baseball
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. waves to fans after being introduced before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Seattle, in this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is investing in the Seattle Mariners in a way he never has before. He’ll be part of the ownership going forward. The Mariners announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that their most famous former player has also become the first one to purchase a stake in the ball club. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Mariners Griffey Baseball
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 15:09:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most recognizable names in baseball history has been named the honorary pace car driver for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of the Indy 500 on Sunday in the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

“Driving the Pace Car and leading the field to start the Indy 500 is one of the coolest experiences,” Griffey Jr. said. “I came to the track a few years ago as a photographer and look forward to seeing the race from a different perspective.”

Griffey Jr. played 22 years as an outfielder in the MLB. He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds.

His 630 home runs rank as the seventh-most in MLB history.

“Every baseball fan knows Ken Griffey Jr.,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Two legends will come together as Griffey Jr. hops into the Corvette E-Ray to lead the field at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Ken Griffey Jr.'s father, Ken Griffey Sr., played for the Indianapolis Indians in 1973 and 1974 on his way up to the Cincinnati Reds. With the Reds, Griffey Sr. was a World Series champion.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!