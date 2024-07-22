Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LeBron James named Team USA flag bearer for 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

James will become the first men's basketball player to bear the U.S. flag at the Olympics.
Britain Basketball US South Sudan
Kin Cheung/AP
United States' forward LeBron James waves to the crowd after the end of an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London.
Britain Basketball US South Sudan
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 22, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the male flag bearer for Team USA at the Olympics, which will have its opening ceremony Friday evening in Paris, officials announced on Monday. A female flag bearer is expected to be named later this week.

James is the first men's basketball player to be named Team USA's flag bearer. Speed skater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster were opening ceremony flag bearers at the 2022 Winter Olympics for Team USA. Baseball player Eddy Alvarez and basketball player Sue Bird carried the flag for Team USA at the opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

James debuted for Team USA at the Olympics in 2004. That team had arguably its most disappointing showing ever, losing three games, including a 19-point loss against Puerto Rico. The team managed to salvage a bronze medal, but it was the first time since professional players were allowed to participate in the Olympics that the U.S. did not claim a gold medal in men's basketball.

RELATED STORY | NBA great LeBron James re-signs with Los Angeles Lakers after team drafts his son Bronny

James returned to the Olympic roster four years later to join what was known as the "Redeem Team," as the Americans won all eight contests by double figures en route to a gold medal.

Four years later, James repeated as a gold medalist, but the Americans trailed at times in the second half in their gold medal match against Spain.

After participating in three consecutive Summer Olympics, James sat out the 2016 and 2020 Games. The U.S. won gold in both Olympics without him.

The U.S. enters the 2024 men's basketball tournament as the overwhelming favorite to win a fifth straight gold medal. But the star-studded American squad could face a tough challenge from Nikola Jokic's Serbia squad in group play. Canada, France and Germany also have teams full of solid NBA talent that could challenge the U.S. in the knockout round.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Cincinnati's sled hockey team provides a path forward for vet who lost his leg
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!