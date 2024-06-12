Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86

In addition to being known as a smooth playmaking guard, the NBA logo is made of West's silhouette.
In addition to being known as a smooth playmaking guard, the NBA logo is made of West's silhouette. (Scripps News)
Hall of Fame Basketball
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 12, 2024

NBA legend Jerry West has died at age 86, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. West was a 14-time All-Star, spending his entire playing career as a member of the Lakers. He also won a title with the Lakers in 1972.

Following his basketball playing career, he coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979, making the playoffs in all three seasons. He then took on front-office roles with the Lakers, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers. Prior to his death, he was an executive board member and consultant for the Clippers.

In addition to being known as a smooth playmaking guard, the NBA logo is made of West's silhouette.

Breaking story to be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Jerry West, basketball great, embodiment of NBA, dead at 86
Man tased by officer on Reds field due in court
Officer tases fan who ran onto field at Reds-Guardians game
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
Joey Chestnut out of 4th of July hot dog eating contest after partnering with vegan brand
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over transgender athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
The debate over trans athletes in sports reaches schools and colleges across the country
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
Caitlin Clark left off Team USA roster
'They’re immortal now': Mason baseball team wins state title for first time
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!