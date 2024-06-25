Watch Now
High schooler Quincy Wilson's Olympic bid comes up short for now

The track star could still get an invite in a team event for Team USA.
US Track Trials
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Quincy Wilson wins a heat men's 400-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials on Friday.
US Track Trials
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 25, 2024

A 16-year-old's bid to make the U.S. Olympic Team to run the 400-meter sprint came up short on Monday, but there is still a possibility the Maryland high schooler will get an invite to Paris this summer.

Quincy Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under 18 in history on Sunday during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials by running it in 44.59 seconds. He had the fourth-fastest time during Sunday's semifinals, which was good enough to give him one of nine spots in Monday's final.

During Monday's final, Wilson finished sixth with a time of 44.94. He was 0.52 seconds behind Chris Bailey, who grabbed the third and final guaranteed spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Also qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team in the 400-meter sprint were Quincy Hall (44.17 seconds) and Michael Normal (44.41 seconds).

The top-six finish, however, might still be good enough to convince U.S. Track & Field officials to include Wilson on the 4x400-meter relay team. That decision will come after all of the Trials conclude this coming weekend.

Talking to reporters, Wilson described what he experienced at the Trials.

"It's amazing; I have really worked toward this moment," he said. "When I was growing up, I was watching some of the biggest runners, Brandon Miller, Tyrese Cooper, I asked my mom, 'How do I get like that?'"

If Wilson is selected for a spot in the Olympics, he will become the youngest American Olympic runner since Cindy Gilbert in 1972. No American male has run in the Olympics at a younger age.

