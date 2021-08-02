Former Lakota West guard Chance Gray verbally commits to play hoops at the University of Oregon

CINCINNATI — Former Lakota West High School standout guard Chance Gray announced Sunday she has verbally committed to play women's basketball at the University of Oregon.

Gray will enroll at Winton Woods High School, according to her father Carlton Gray. Carlton was named the Winton Woods High School girls basketball coach and defensive coordinator in mid-April.

Gray, a five-star recruit, is ranked the nation's No. 7 player in the 2022 class by ESPN.com and the nation's No. 2 point guard in her class. She also considered scholarship offers that included North Carolina, Ohio State, Arizona, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Mississippi State and UCLA during the recruiting process.

Gray, a Division I first-team all-state selection, was the Greater Miami Conference player of the year this past winter. She averaged 25 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Firebirds as a junior.

She shot 44% from the field including 37.3% from beyond the 3-point line and nearly 85% from the free-throw line.

The NCAA early signing period for basketball starts Nov. 10.

