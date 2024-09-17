PHOTOS: A look at the renovations planned for Paycor Stadium
Renderings depicting planned renovations to the Bengals home at Paycor Stadium were presented to Hamilton County commissioners.
Paycor Stadium as Cincinnatians know it currentlyPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed design changes the plaza surrounding Paycor, adding massive screens to the outside and unifying the walkway. Also changing is the practice lot next door, which will convert from just practice fields to a covered facility housing a training center and Bengals HQ.Photo by: Hamilton County Paycor Stadium and the existing surrounding infrastructure as it is todayPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed changes would re-route West Mehring Way, bringing it closer to the Ohio River and creating a green space where the roadway and existing parking lots are now.Photo by: Hamilton County The stadium area as it is now, with the temporary practice bubble and former Hilltop concrete operationsPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed changes would completely remove the practice bubble and existing concrete surface lots and replace them with green spaces available for parking for Bengals games. In addition, the proposal moves the team's current practice fields to make room for the indoor structure.Photo by: Hamilton County This rendering shows what the facility would look like on a Bengals game day, with vehicles in the newly designed parking lot.Photo by: Hamilton County This rendering shows proposed development sites that could be built up around Paycor Stadium in the futurePhoto by: Hamilton County The current Bengals practice field as it is todayPhoto by: Hamilton County A closer look at the new indoor headquarters and outdoor practice field. The renovation will provide year-round, enhanced training areas and on-site medical care. In addition, new screens will be added to the outside of Paycor Stadium.Photo by: Hamilton County A closer look at the proposed team complex and practice fieldsPhoto by: Hamilton County A look inside the proposed team complex, where the Bengals' will have a new, year-round, conditioned practice fieldPhoto by: Hamilton County Another view of the outdoor practice fields and new team complexPhoto by: Hamilton County Paycor Stadium as it currently looks insidePhoto by: Hamilton County A look at the added video boards, upper deck and private club spaces planned. The expanded upper bowl seating will have bars and concession stands behind it, on the uppermost platform. To the right of the club zone is a proposed party deck.Photo by: Hamilton County The proposed North End Zone club sectionPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed South End Zone food hall, which will feature food stalls, a bar and plenty of seatingPhoto by: Hamilton County A look at what a formal reception would look like inside the proposed South End Zone event spacePhoto by: Hamilton County A look at what a conference would look like inside the event space proposed for the South End Zone. Both the seminar layout and banquet layout can exist side-by-side in two next-door event spaces inside the stadium.Photo by: Hamilton County The party deck at the South End Zone, which features seating, screens showing the game and barsPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed Field Level ClubPhoto by: Hamilton County The proposed Hall of ChampionsPhoto by: Hamilton County The Park View Club at the 50 yard line provides better sightlines to the field, outdoor decks and improved amenities.Photo by: Hamilton County A night view of what the Park View Club would look like during a formal eventPhoto by: Hamilton County Another view of the Park View Club on game day, from a different anglePhoto by: Hamilton County Another view of the Park View Club proposalPhoto by: Hamilton County A look at the Park View Club's outdoor patio, with seating options and excellent viewsPhoto by: Hamilton County The City View Club is located on the opposite side of Paycor Stadium from the Park View Club. Its design aesthetic draws inspiration from the city's iconic skyline.Photo by: Hamilton County A look at what the the City View Club would look like during a booked evening eventPhoto by: Hamilton County Another angle showing the City View Club on game dayPhoto by: Hamilton County Another angle of the City View ClubPhoto by: Hamilton County The City View Club's view of the field as the Bengals playPhoto by: Hamilton County The patio for the City View Club, which faces Cincinnati and shows off the city's urban centerPhoto by: Hamilton County