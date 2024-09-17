PHOTOS: A look at the renovations planned for Paycor Stadium

Share Facebook

Paycor Stadium as Cincinnatians know it currently Hamilton County

The proposed design changes the plaza surrounding Paycor, adding massive screens to the outside and unifying the walkway. Also changing is the practice lot next door, which will convert from just practice fields to a covered facility housing a training center and Bengals HQ. Hamilton County

Paycor Stadium and the existing surrounding infrastructure as it is today Hamilton County

The proposed changes would re-route West Mehring Way, bringing it closer to the Ohio River and creating a green space where the roadway and existing parking lots are now. Hamilton County

The stadium area as it is now, with the temporary practice bubble and former Hilltop concrete operations Hamilton County

The proposed changes would completely remove the practice bubble and existing concrete surface lots and replace them with green spaces available for parking for Bengals games. In addition, the proposal moves the team's current practice fields to make room for the indoor structure. Hamilton County

This rendering shows what the facility would look like on a Bengals game day, with vehicles in the newly designed parking lot. Hamilton County

This rendering shows proposed development sites that could be built up around Paycor Stadium in the future Hamilton County

The current Bengals practice field as it is today Hamilton County

A closer look at the new indoor headquarters and outdoor practice field. The renovation will provide year-round, enhanced training areas and on-site medical care. In addition, new screens will be added to the outside of Paycor Stadium. Hamilton County

A closer look at the proposed team complex and practice fields Hamilton County

A look inside the proposed team complex, where the Bengals' will have a new, year-round, conditioned practice field Hamilton County

Another view of the outdoor practice fields and new team complex Hamilton County

Paycor Stadium as it currently looks inside Hamilton County

A look at the added video boards, upper deck and private club spaces planned. The expanded upper bowl seating will have bars and concession stands behind it, on the uppermost platform. To the right of the club zone is a proposed party deck. Hamilton County

The proposed North End Zone club section Hamilton County

The proposed South End Zone food hall, which will feature food stalls, a bar and plenty of seating Hamilton County

A look at what a formal reception would look like inside the proposed South End Zone event space Hamilton County

A look at what a conference would look like inside the event space proposed for the South End Zone. Both the seminar layout and banquet layout can exist side-by-side in two next-door event spaces inside the stadium. Hamilton County

The party deck at the South End Zone, which features seating, screens showing the game and bars Hamilton County

The proposed Field Level Club Hamilton County

The proposed Hall of Champions Hamilton County

The Park View Club at the 50 yard line provides better sightlines to the field, outdoor decks and improved amenities. Hamilton County

A night view of what the Park View Club would look like during a formal event Hamilton County

Another view of the Park View Club on game day, from a different angle Hamilton County

Another view of the Park View Club proposal Hamilton County

A look at the Park View Club's outdoor patio, with seating options and excellent views Hamilton County

The City View Club is located on the opposite side of Paycor Stadium from the Park View Club. Its design aesthetic draws inspiration from the city's iconic skyline. Hamilton County

A look at what the the City View Club would look like during a booked evening event Hamilton County

Another angle showing the City View Club on game day Hamilton County

Another angle of the City View Club Hamilton County

The City View Club's view of the field as the Bengals play Hamilton County

The patio for the City View Club, which faces Cincinnati and shows off the city's urban center Hamilton County

