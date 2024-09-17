Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

PHOTOS: A look at the renovations planned for Paycor Stadium

Renderings depicting planned renovations to the Bengals home at Paycor Stadium were presented to Hamilton County commissioners.

1.JPG Paycor Stadium as Cincinnatians know it currentlyPhoto by: Hamilton County 2.JPG The proposed design changes the plaza surrounding Paycor, adding massive screens to the outside and unifying the walkway. Also changing is the practice lot next door, which will convert from just practice fields to a covered facility housing a training center and Bengals HQ.Photo by: Hamilton County 3.JPG Paycor Stadium and the existing surrounding infrastructure as it is todayPhoto by: Hamilton County 4.JPG The proposed changes would re-route West Mehring Way, bringing it closer to the Ohio River and creating a green space where the roadway and existing parking lots are now.Photo by: Hamilton County 5.JPG The stadium area as it is now, with the temporary practice bubble and former Hilltop concrete operationsPhoto by: Hamilton County 6.JPG The proposed changes would completely remove the practice bubble and existing concrete surface lots and replace them with green spaces available for parking for Bengals games. In addition, the proposal moves the team's current practice fields to make room for the indoor structure.Photo by: Hamilton County 7.JPG This rendering shows what the facility would look like on a Bengals game day, with vehicles in the newly designed parking lot.Photo by: Hamilton County 8.JPG This rendering shows proposed development sites that could be built up around Paycor Stadium in the futurePhoto by: Hamilton County 9.JPG The current Bengals practice field as it is todayPhoto by: Hamilton County 10.JPG A closer look at the new indoor headquarters and outdoor practice field. The renovation will provide year-round, enhanced training areas and on-site medical care. In addition, new screens will be added to the outside of Paycor Stadium.Photo by: Hamilton County 11.JPG A closer look at the proposed team complex and practice fieldsPhoto by: Hamilton County 12.JPG A look inside the proposed team complex, where the Bengals' will have a new, year-round, conditioned practice fieldPhoto by: Hamilton County 13.JPG Another view of the outdoor practice fields and new team complexPhoto by: Hamilton County 14.JPG Paycor Stadium as it currently looks insidePhoto by: Hamilton County 15.JPG A look at the added video boards, upper deck and private club spaces planned. The expanded upper bowl seating will have bars and concession stands behind it, on the uppermost platform. To the right of the club zone is a proposed party deck.Photo by: Hamilton County 18.JPG The proposed North End Zone club sectionPhoto by: Hamilton County 20.JPG The proposed South End Zone food hall, which will feature food stalls, a bar and plenty of seatingPhoto by: Hamilton County 23.JPG A look at what a formal reception would look like inside the proposed South End Zone event spacePhoto by: Hamilton County 24.JPG A look at what a conference would look like inside the event space proposed for the South End Zone. Both the seminar layout and banquet layout can exist side-by-side in two next-door event spaces inside the stadium.Photo by: Hamilton County 25.JPG The party deck at the South End Zone, which features seating, screens showing the game and barsPhoto by: Hamilton County 26.JPG The proposed Field Level ClubPhoto by: Hamilton County 27.JPG The proposed Hall of ChampionsPhoto by: Hamilton County 28.JPG The Park View Club at the 50 yard line provides better sightlines to the field, outdoor decks and improved amenities.Photo by: Hamilton County 29.JPG A night view of what the Park View Club would look like during a formal eventPhoto by: Hamilton County 30.JPG Another view of the Park View Club on game day, from a different anglePhoto by: Hamilton County 31.JPG Another view of the Park View Club proposalPhoto by: Hamilton County 32.JPG A look at the Park View Club's outdoor patio, with seating options and excellent viewsPhoto by: Hamilton County 33.JPG The City View Club is located on the opposite side of Paycor Stadium from the Park View Club. Its design aesthetic draws inspiration from the city's iconic skyline.Photo by: Hamilton County 34.JPG A look at what the the City View Club would look like during a booked evening eventPhoto by: Hamilton County 35.JPG Another angle showing the City View Club on game dayPhoto by: Hamilton County 36.JPG Another angle of the City View ClubPhoto by: Hamilton County 37.JPG The City View Club's view of the field as the Bengals playPhoto by: Hamilton County 38.JPG The patio for the City View Club, which faces Cincinnati and shows off the city's urban centerPhoto by: Hamilton County

PHOTOS: A look at the renovations planned for Paycor Stadium

close-gallery
  • 1.JPG
  • 2.JPG
  • 3.JPG
  • 4.JPG
  • 5.JPG
  • 6.JPG
  • 7.JPG
  • 8.JPG
  • 9.JPG
  • 10.JPG
  • 11.JPG
  • 12.JPG
  • 13.JPG
  • 14.JPG
  • 15.JPG
  • 18.JPG
  • 20.JPG
  • 23.JPG
  • 24.JPG
  • 25.JPG
  • 26.JPG
  • 27.JPG
  • 28.JPG
  • 29.JPG
  • 30.JPG
  • 31.JPG
  • 32.JPG
  • 33.JPG
  • 34.JPG
  • 35.JPG
  • 36.JPG
  • 37.JPG
  • 38.JPG

Share

Paycor Stadium as Cincinnatians know it currentlyHamilton County
The proposed design changes the plaza surrounding Paycor, adding massive screens to the outside and unifying the walkway. Also changing is the practice lot next door, which will convert from just practice fields to a covered facility housing a training center and Bengals HQ.Hamilton County
Paycor Stadium and the existing surrounding infrastructure as it is todayHamilton County
The proposed changes would re-route West Mehring Way, bringing it closer to the Ohio River and creating a green space where the roadway and existing parking lots are now.Hamilton County
The stadium area as it is now, with the temporary practice bubble and former Hilltop concrete operationsHamilton County
The proposed changes would completely remove the practice bubble and existing concrete surface lots and replace them with green spaces available for parking for Bengals games. In addition, the proposal moves the team's current practice fields to make room for the indoor structure.Hamilton County
This rendering shows what the facility would look like on a Bengals game day, with vehicles in the newly designed parking lot.Hamilton County
This rendering shows proposed development sites that could be built up around Paycor Stadium in the futureHamilton County
The current Bengals practice field as it is todayHamilton County
A closer look at the new indoor headquarters and outdoor practice field. The renovation will provide year-round, enhanced training areas and on-site medical care. In addition, new screens will be added to the outside of Paycor Stadium.Hamilton County
A closer look at the proposed team complex and practice fieldsHamilton County
A look inside the proposed team complex, where the Bengals' will have a new, year-round, conditioned practice fieldHamilton County
Another view of the outdoor practice fields and new team complexHamilton County
Paycor Stadium as it currently looks insideHamilton County
A look at the added video boards, upper deck and private club spaces planned. The expanded upper bowl seating will have bars and concession stands behind it, on the uppermost platform. To the right of the club zone is a proposed party deck.Hamilton County
The proposed North End Zone club sectionHamilton County
The proposed South End Zone food hall, which will feature food stalls, a bar and plenty of seatingHamilton County
A look at what a formal reception would look like inside the proposed South End Zone event spaceHamilton County
A look at what a conference would look like inside the event space proposed for the South End Zone. Both the seminar layout and banquet layout can exist side-by-side in two next-door event spaces inside the stadium.Hamilton County
The party deck at the South End Zone, which features seating, screens showing the game and barsHamilton County
The proposed Field Level ClubHamilton County
The proposed Hall of ChampionsHamilton County
The Park View Club at the 50 yard line provides better sightlines to the field, outdoor decks and improved amenities.Hamilton County
A night view of what the Park View Club would look like during a formal eventHamilton County
Another view of the Park View Club on game day, from a different angleHamilton County
Another view of the Park View Club proposalHamilton County
A look at the Park View Club's outdoor patio, with seating options and excellent viewsHamilton County
The City View Club is located on the opposite side of Paycor Stadium from the Park View Club. Its design aesthetic draws inspiration from the city's iconic skyline.Hamilton County
A look at what the the City View Club would look like during a booked evening eventHamilton County
Another angle showing the City View Club on game dayHamilton County
Another angle of the City View ClubHamilton County
The City View Club's view of the field as the Bengals playHamilton County
The patio for the City View Club, which faces Cincinnati and shows off the city's urban centerHamilton County
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next