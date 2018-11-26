Flying Pigskin: After embarrassing loss to the Browns, can the Bengals win another game this season?

The Cincinnati Bengals took an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns at home this week despite hiring the Browns recently-fired head coach Hue Jackson.

Host Tanya O'Rourke is joined by Scott Kyser and WCPO sports director John Popovich to discuss the embarrassment, Hue Jackson's ineffectiveness, the future of Marvin Lewis, Andy Dalton's injury, Jeff Driskel's performance, and much more.

The panel then looks again to week 13 when the Broncos come to Cincinnati.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.