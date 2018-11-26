Flying Pigskin: After embarrassing loss to the Browns, can the Bengals win another game this season?

WCPO Staff
3:41 PM, Nov 26, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: The Cincinnati Bengals mascot reacts as Cincinnati looses to the Cleveland Browns 35-20 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Cincinnati Bengals took an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns at home this week despite hiring the Browns recently-fired head coach Hue Jackson. 

Host Tanya O'Rourke is joined by Scott Kyser and WCPO sports director John Popovich to discuss the embarrassment, Hue Jackson's ineffectiveness, the future of Marvin Lewis, Andy Dalton's injury, Jeff Driskel's performance, and much more.

The panel then looks again to week 13 when the Broncos come to Cincinnati. 

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Subscribe to the Flying Pigskin podcast:

 

iTunes StitcherGoogle Play

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top