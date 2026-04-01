UC baseball star Quinton Coats named Perfect Game Midseason All-American

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati sophomore Quinton Coats was named Wednesday afternoon as a Perfect Game Midseason Collegiate All-American.

“It’s pretty cool,” Coats told WCPO 9 Sports. “It’s a great honor. But, at the same time but halfway through we have a lot of season left to get where we want to be. I know I have to do a lot more. We just got to keep winning baseball games.”

Coats, who hit his nation-leading 20th home run in Tuesday night’s win over visiting Wright State, has earned quite the spotlight this season. He is 11 home runs away from joining the NCAA Division I all-time single-season home run leader list.

Coats, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound infielder from Olathe, Kansas, entered Tuesday’s game with a .360 batting average, 38 runs, 45 hits, eight doubles, one triple and 46 runs batted in.

Coats’ 427-foot blast to right-center field Tuesday night put him into sole possession of fourth place among UC single-season home run leaders. Coats is ahead of Josh Kross (2024), Griffin Merritt (2022) and UC baseball great Kevin Youkilis (2000).

Coats was named a first-team hitter by the Perfect Game Midseason All-American list. His contributions to the Bearcats are significant.

“Quinton has obviously been just an animal for us, leading the nation in home runs,” UC coach Jordan Bischel said.

UC (21-10) has reached 20 wins the fastest time in program history, according to the UC athletic department.

UC travels to Oklahoma State on Friday for a three-game set against the Cowboys (18-11).

The Bearcats return to Greater Cincinnati next week when UC plays Miami University at Prasco Park in Mason on April 8.